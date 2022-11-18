COVINGTON — The bridge spanning the Yellow River on Access Road reopened Thursday afternoon after work to replace it was completed.
The bridge had been closed since Oct. 18, 2021, when work began to dismantle it. The day after work began, a span of the bridge collapsed, killing one construction worker and seriously injuring another.
A U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation later determined that Georgia Bridge and Concrete, the primary contractor on the job, and B&D Concrete Cutting of Atlanta failed to follow required safety standards that could have prevented the bridge collapse.
During the collapse, a concrete saw weighing more than 1,700 pounds struck and killed a worker employed by B&D Concrete Cutting. A second B&D worker was injured and had to be hospitalized.
Following the collapse, a 500-ton crane was brought to the site to remove a pickup truck, an excavator and other equipment that fell to the river below when the bridge span collapsed.
The OSHA investigation concluded the companies failed to ensure a competent inspector had performed an engineering survey of the bridge before allowing workers to begin the dismantling.
In addition, company personnel did not ensure procedures were in place to prevent structures from being overstressed during dismantling operations, exposing workers to falling hazards.
Georgia Bridge and Concrete was awarded a $3.065 million contract by the Georgia Department of Transportation in May 2021 to reconstruct the bridge and approaches on Access Road. The bridge replacement is part of the I-20 — Almon Road interchange area project.
Access Road is a major east-west route to and from downtown Covington, carrying more than 9,000 vehicles per day. According to GDOT, the original bridge, built in 1937, had been declared structurally deficient.
