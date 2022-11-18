Image.jpeg

The Yellow River bridge on Access Road west of Covington reopened Thursday, Nov. 27, after being closed for more than a year.

COVINGTON — The bridge spanning the Yellow River on Access Road reopened Thursday afternoon after work to replace it was completed.

The bridge had been closed since Oct. 18, 2021, when work began to dismantle it. The day after work began, a span of the bridge collapsed, killing one construction worker and seriously injuring another.

