COVINGTON — Georgia Bridge and Concrete has been awarded a $3.065 million contract to reconstruct the Yellow River bridge and approaches on Frontage Road west of Covington. The bridge replacement is part of the I-20 Almon Road interchange area project.
Frontage Road is a major east-west route to and from downtown Covington, carrying over 9,000 vehicles per day. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the existing bridge, built in 1937, is structurally deficient and must be replaced. Drivers will be detoured along I-20 during construction. Raising the roadway profile to meet design standards mandated a closure, since an on-site option would impact the I-20 alignment, the river, a pump station and Riverside mobile home park.
The proposed project begins approximately 550 feet west of the existing bridge and extends east 550 feet for 0.27 miles. As proposed, the 320-foot-long by 43.25-foot-wide bridge includes two walls along the approaches south of the road to minimize impacts to the pump station and mobile home park.
Official completion is listed at Sept. 30, 2022.
