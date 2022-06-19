...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR
PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST, EAST CENTRAL, AND EAST GEORGIA DUE TO LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon and early evening. Winds will be east
at 5 to 15 MPH. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can
be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Yellowstone National Park south loop to reopen Wednesday, but only certain visitors will be allowed in each day
After a week of epic flooding, Yellowstone National Park's south loop will reopen to the public on Wednesday -- with limited capacity.
The park -- which spans parts of Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho -- and many surrounding towns have been inundated with record rainfall and flooding since last weekend, prompting officials to close all entrances into Yellowstone.
"At 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, Yellowstone National Park will begin allowing visitors to access the south loop of the park," the park said in a statement. "The south loop is accessed from the East (Cody), West (West Yellowstone), and South (Grand Teton/Jackson). Areas accessible include Madison, Old Faithful, Grant Village, Lake Village, Canyon Village and Norris."
To make sure the south loop doesn't get overwhelmed by visitors, the park said it will use an alternating license plate system:
Vehicles with license plates ending with an odd number can visit on odd days of the month
Vehicles with license plates ending with an even number, including zero, can enter on even days of the month.
While the north loop is closed, "park staff have engaged over 1,000 business owners, park partners, commercial operators and residents in surrounding gateway communities to determine how to manage summer visitation," Yellowstone officials said.
