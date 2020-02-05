COVINGTON — The YMCA of Metro Atlanta will honor two Covington YMCA members at their annual Celebration of Community Champions: 2020 Vision at the Cobb Galleria on Feb. 10.
Volunteer of the Year, Brad Wilson, originally began serving at the Covington Family YMCA as a team parent and soccer coach. His dedicated service expanded from the soccer fields to helping in every department.
“Brad does so much and never wants credit," said Covington YMCA Director Louly Hay-Kapp. "We call him anytime we have problems with facilities or need extra volunteers – he always is willing to help. He has covered and uncovered the pool, fixed water fountains, coached children, pressure washed and so much more. Brad is so low key and subtle – never makes a big deal of himself, just genuinely wants to help and get the job done. Brad is the ideal YMCA volunteer that contributes to strengthening the foundation of our community.”
Teen Leader of the Year, Mya Simone Crenshaw, grew up participating in programs at the Covington Family YMCA.
Mya’s first connection with the YMCA was in the third grade at the YMCA's after school program. Mya has participated in soccer, day camp, Leaders in Training and is a soccer referee. After Crenshaw graduates from high school, she plans to attend a top division college for women’s soccer on an academic and soccer scholarship.
“Mya stands out because of her positive attitude," said Hay-Kapp. "She is always willing to do what is needed and never complains. She has a strong sense of right and wrong and always does what’s best for the Y. Mya embodies teen leadership and a commitment to giving back to community. She cares about our campers and our soccer players and wants to give them the same experiences she had growing up at the Y.”
“It’s important to see things through many lenses because it helps you open yourself to new experiences and people throughout the world," said Crenshaw. "After my first game refereeing at the Y, I knew one of the things I wanted to do was help young kids develop their skills in sports. If I had not received my certification at the Y, I would have never known this feeling of giving back to others. I strive to be a good example to others and to be a leader not a follower. The Y has impacted my life by showing me to never give up on my dreams and to keep pushing, learning and working hard.”
Additional winners to be awarded at the celebration include the following:
- Corporate Partner of the Year: Kaiser Permanente.
- Non-profit Partners of the Year: Atlanta Police Foundation.
- Fundraiser of the Year: Mark Spain / Forsyth Family YMCA.
- Teen fundraiser of the Year: Jayden Bohannon / East Lake Family YMCA.
