CONYERS — Young Americans Christian School in Conyers, Piedmont Academy in Monticello and Peachtree Academy in Covington all announced school closures over the weekend.
According to its website, YACS will be closed March 16-27:
"Remote learning for all grade levels will begin Tuesday, March 17. These steps are being taken out of an abundance of caution as student and staff safety and well-being remains our top priority. Please note that there are no known illnesses within our school," the website message states.
In addition, all YACS student activities, including extra-curricular activities, athletic competitions and practices, are canceled.
On Piedmont Academy's Facebook page, Headmaster Clint Welch notified families that the campus will be closed March 16-20.
"On Friday an email was sent home regarding the plans for Piedmont Academy and its decision for remaining open in regards to the coronavirus (COVID-19)," said Welch. "Since that email, I have continued to be in touch with local officials, health administrators and even monitored guidance from the CDC...Students will receive work and assignments via email or through one of the portals that teachers choose to use (Google classroom or the Learning Management System through Renweb). Teachers will be at the school Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. working and deep cleaning our facilities."
Peachtree Academy confirmed their preventative actions last Thursday, announcing the main campus, on Hwy 278 in Covington, will be closed for at least a week starting March 16.
"Peachtree Academy Private School will be participating in distance-learning beginning Monday, March 16 for at least one week," said JaNice Van Ness, Chief Executive Officer. "Our leadership team will meet on Monday to further assess the situation and we will notify parents of any additional delays so that you can plan accordingly￼. Parents will receive an email from teachers on Monday morning with more information about education activities."
Furthermore, Peachtree Prep's three locations (Ellington Rd, Conyers; Ebenzer Rd., Conyers; and Hwy 142, Covington) will remain open "to serve families who are a vital part of our workforce."
Peachtree Acadedmy elementary school students may also attend Peachtree Prep with prior approval from Van Ness. Call Van Ness at 770-356-7301 to schedule.
"The social media post states "Policies are set in place for student and staff wellness. No children will be allowed in if they have had a fever within 48 hours or any cold-like symptoms."
Families are encouraged to visit school's websites and social media pages for updates.
