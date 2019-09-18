CONYERS - A Covington man has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault after allegedly firing shots into a house, wounding a 6-year-old child in the leg.
The incident occurred Saturday, Sept. 14, about 9 p.m., according to reports from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and EMS were dispatched to a home on Hampshire Cove in Conyers in response to a person shot call.
When they arrived, they approached the house cautiously and saw a bullet hole in the bottom right corner of the front door and another bullet hole to the right of the door. The female homeowner who called 911 opened the door and said her granddaughter had been shot. The deputies followed her into one bedroom where they found the young child sitting on the floor with a bullet wound to her left leg just above the ankle. One deputy retrieved a medical kit from his patrol car while another tended to the girl. Her 7-year-old sister was also in the room and deputies calmed both of the girls down.
After securing the house, EMS was allowed to enter and transported the wounded girl to Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta.
The grandmother told the deputies that her grandchildren had been laying on the bed watching TV in a front bedroom while she was watching TV in the master bedroom. She said she heard two gunshots, then her granddaughters ran into the master bedroom and she saw her youngest granddaughter had been shot in the leg.
Deputies checked the bedroom the girls had been in and found a bullet hole near the lower right corner of the front wall. The report states it is believed the child had been sitting on the bed with her legs hanging down. The bullet went through the front wall, under the bed and struck her in the leg.
The mother and father arrived separately. The mother was upset and told authorities she did not know why anyone would shoot at the house.
Deputies reported the father, who lives at the residence with the grandmother, said he and his girlfriend had a confrontation and he thought the shooting might have been in retaliation. He said his girlfriend had told him she would send her brother over.
Investigators arrived and took over the scene. Further investigation led them to arrest Nyjeol Dominique Bines, 23, of Covington, on Sept. 15. At the time of his arrest, Bines was found with a handgun and a small amount of marijuana.
He was booked into the Rockdale County Jail and is facing three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children in the 1st degree, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
The investigation into the shooting is continuing.