DeniseBarnes.jpg

Denice Barnes is shown here with Mikal Smith and the couple’s two young, sons, Amir, 4, and Zymir, 2. Barnes was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 23 and is currently undergoing treatment.

 Special Photo

Denice Barnes never dreamed that at 23, she would be sitting in a doctor’s office hearing the words “you have breast cancer.” This young mother of two little boys was visibly shaken and while people kept assuring her she was young and should be O.K., Barnes said she was worried because after all, she was now sitting in an oncologist’s office. As it turned out, it was there her fears began to subside.

She had been referred to Dr. Shanker Rao Polsani, an oncologist at Piedmont Newton Hospital. Barnes said the doctor began comforting her right away and telling her that this wasn’t anything he couldn’t handle and that it was not going to take over her life.

