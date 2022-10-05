Denice Barnes never dreamed that at 23, she would be sitting in a doctor’s office hearing the words “you have breast cancer.” This young mother of two little boys was visibly shaken and while people kept assuring her she was young and should be O.K., Barnes said she was worried because after all, she was now sitting in an oncologist’s office. As it turned out, it was there her fears began to subside.
She had been referred to Dr. Shanker Rao Polsani, an oncologist at Piedmont Newton Hospital. Barnes said the doctor began comforting her right away and telling her that this wasn’t anything he couldn’t handle and that it was not going to take over her life.
“I was a wreck, so scared and crying, and I kept thinking ‘I’m so young. I’m only 23,’” Barnes recalled. “He made me aware he was going to do his job and take care of everything. I’ve heard most people say their oncologist didn’t explain anything, but he was answering all my questions and showing me charts, and he let me record the conversations.”
Barnes said she wanted to know more about the doctor who was going to be taking care of her, so she asked him why he was an oncologist. She learned Polsani’s own mother had battled breast cancer.
“He is great,” Barnes says. “I do have a support system at home, but having the nurses and doctors at Piedmont Newton… has helped me a lot and helped my self-esteem.”
Prior to joining Piedmont Newton, Polsani was chief fellow of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Brody School of Medicine and worked as an assistant professor in the section of hospital medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. He specializes in medical oncology and hematology.
It was early April when Barnes went in for a regular check-up with her Piedmont Newton family nurse practitioner Rhonda Cook. As Cook was examining her breasts, she touched a spot that Barnes said made Cook jump. Concerned, Cook sent Barnes to the Piedmont Newton Women’s Diagnostic Center. At her April 11 appointment, Barnes had a couple of mammograms and was told to come back April 13, at which time she received additional mammograms, had dye put into her breast to see where the mass was and how big it was and underwent a biopsy. Before she went back home that day, Barnes said the medical staff confirmed it was a cancerous tumor and while they could not determine what stage it was, she said they made her understand the size of it was a “serious situation.”
That is when she went to see Polsani. It was decided that because of the tumor’s size, Barnes would start chemotherapy to shrink it. But first, she wanted to go on a vacation she had already planned to travel with her children to Myrtle Beach, S.C. Back home, Piedmont Newton’s Dr. Jane Woo placed the port into Barnes for the chemotherapy and she said it was the day after Mother’s Day this year that her chemotherapy treatments began. She said she had hot flashes, lost all her hair, felt queasy from time to time and said food sometimes tasted funny, like a lemon would taste 10 times more sour than it did before.
Barnes recently finished her chemotherapy treatments and later this month, she will have surgery.
“I’m getting a double mastectomy,” she said. “I’m getting both removed and getting implants. One thing Dr. Polsani and I talked about is my age and when I do reach my 40s and 50s, I could have the chance of the cancer returning, so I’m doing this to keep the chances low and not have to worry about it.”
A native of Covington, Barnes turned 24 in August and is the youngest of five children. Her father, David Barnes died with leukemia when she was just three and her mother, Deborah Barnes still lives nearby. Barnes went to Porterdale Elementary, Indian Creek and Cousins middle schools and graduated from Eastside High School in 2017. She says she was “the shy one” in high school and didn’t participate in groups, but getting the highest test score on a county-wide test when she was a senior landed her a spot on a European tour. It was hosted by the People to People organization, through Clayton State University and included trips to several countries.
After graduation, Barnes went to work at Zaxby’s and began saving to get her own place, which she did that December. She and her “high school sweetheart,” Mikal Smith, have been together since 2014, and are the parents of Amir, 4 and Zymir, 2. Smith, who works for a lumber company in Madison is working to get his commercial driver’s license to become a truck driver. When Amir was 2, Barnes went to work for Alacrity Solutions Group in Conyers, where she continues to work, but is currently on leave.
Chemotherapy was not easy, but Barnes said her family and friends have been a great support system for her with Amir helping her cut her hair when it started falling out. She said he will smile and rub her head. She also credits her Piedmont Newton doctors and nurses with supporting her and helping her stay positive. Nurse Amanda McKenna gave her some books and often messages her, telling her if she ever needs to talk, to give her a call. The hospital’s Infusion Center has also worked hard to make Barnes feel comfortable, she said.
“I’m no good with needles at all, so when it was time for them to access my port, there was a lady there named Barbara and I would tell her I’m going to close my eyes and you say, ‘Just a little pinch.’” Barnes said. “They would always say that to make me comfortable.”
She said Barbara would always ask her about her make-up to help distract her. Barnes has loved doing her make-up since middle school and says it is really good therapy for her and if she ever showed up at the Infusion Center without full-on make-up, she said Barbara would ask her, “What happened today?”
Barnes says she is feeling good these days and able to take her sons to the park and “run around with them.” She also loves doing after-school work with them, which made her realize how much she would enjoy teaching. She remembers being a little girl and lining up her teddy bears and dolls and teaching them. Now she wants to get a laptop computer and look for schools where she can get an education to become a pre-K teacher.
“After this, nothing can stop me now,” Barnes said about her battle with breast cancer. “I’m going to get a laptop and go to school.”
