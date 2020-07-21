COVINGTON — Newton County firefighters took a break from training recently to spend some time with a young admirer.

Allison Ashworth was driving by Newton County’s Fire Station No. 1 with her 3-year-old son when Braxton spotted the firefighters working near the station. After Ashworth pulled into the station, the firefighters greeted their young fan and took out a smaller booster reel hose for him to get some hands-on training and spray some water like a firefighter.

Lt. Justin McCord let Braxton work the smaller fire hose and showed him some of the trucks in the station’s bay. After Braxton asked the lieutenant where Marshall the Paw Patrol firefighter dog was, McCord ended his “training” giving Braxton a few fire safety books, stickers and erasers.

