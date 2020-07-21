COVINGTON — Newton County firefighters took a break from training recently to spend some time with a young admirer.
Allison Ashworth was driving by Newton County’s Fire Station No. 1 with her 3-year-old son when Braxton spotted the firefighters working near the station. After Ashworth pulled into the station, the firefighters greeted their young fan and took out a smaller booster reel hose for him to get some hands-on training and spray some water like a firefighter.
Lt. Justin McCord let Braxton work the smaller fire hose and showed him some of the trucks in the station’s bay. After Braxton asked the lieutenant where Marshall the Paw Patrol firefighter dog was, McCord ended his “training” giving Braxton a few fire safety books, stickers and erasers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.