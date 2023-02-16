COVINGTON — A federal grant application for a Westside Youth Facility filed by District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders contained erroneous and misleading information.
According to Newton County, the $4 million grant remains “in limbo” while officials await documentation on the grant application. Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes said Thursday the county still has not received a copy of the grant application that was filed by Sanders without county authority. County policy dictates that Banes is the authorized signatory for grant applications. The county also does not have a location for the facility, which is another barrier to receiving the grant.
According to Congressman Hank Johnson’s office, since the application was filed electronically from the congressman’s online portal to an internal Appropriations Committee portal from information Sanders provided by email, there is no single application document that can be provided to the county. Sanders also has not provided a copy to the county.
The Citizen was able to obtain emails containing partial information from Sanders’ application through an Open Records Act request. The emails show that in April 2022 a staffer in the congressman’s office notified Sanders that Johnson had selected her grant request to be sent to the House Appropriations Committee for consideration for a Community Project Funding grant. The staffer emailed Sanders screenshots of the online grant application portal in order to get information to complete the application.
“Please see the attached screenshot of the portal with all of the questions to enter the ask on your behalf,” the staffer wrote. “If you could send over the information so I can enter it into the portal at your earliest convenience.”
Sanders provided the information by typing the questions or abbreviations of the question, followed by her responses, underneath the screenshots. The staffer then apparently entered the answers into the application portal.
The congressman’s office did not immediately respond to a reporter’s question whether this is typical of the application process for grants.
Sanders applied for the grant for the Westside Youth Facility sometime last year. The county was notified in late January that a $4 million grant had been awarded through the federal Housing and Urban Development Department.
In the information Sanders emailed to the congressman’s office in April, she asked for $6 million and estimated the total project cost at $13 million.
In response to the question, “Does the project require an environmental review?” the answer was, “No.”
In response to the question, “Where is the project now?” the typed answer was, “Final design.”
In fact, however, the project does require an environmental review, and at the time of the application, a site had not been selected for the project nor had the county had any preliminary design work done.
Based on information in the grant request, Johnson sent a financial disclosure to Appropriations stating that the grant request was for “final design” for a Westside Youth Facility to be located at 1124 Clark St., Covington, which is the address of the Historic Courthouse.
After the county was made aware of the grant in January, Sanders emailed the congressman’s legislative director, Khaula Kaiser, on Jan. 25 stating that she had received assistance in filing the grant application and was not aware of the environmental review requirement.
According to the HUD grants website, “The environmental review process is required for all HUD-assisted projects to ensure that the proposed project does not negatively impact the surrounding environment and that the property site itself will not have an adverse environmental or health effect on end users.”
Sanders further told Kaiser in January that, “At the time I submitted this application, we did have a location and an offer on the table which is still there.”
In fact, the Board of Commissioners had not settled on a site for the youth facility until a vote on Feb. 7. At the time of Sanders’ grant application, she was apparently seeking to have the facility located on Fairview Road on property that the Board of Commissioners later rejected as too costly.
The location selected by commissioners Feb. 7 fell through just days later after the property owner decided to withdraw his offer to donate the land to the Boys & Girls Club due to the controversy among board members over the location.
The county was notified by the congressman’s office in January that, since a location had not been selected and no environmental review had been done, the project was not “funding ready,” although Legislative Director Kaiser said at that time there was hope that the grant could be funded.
In an email to county Finance Director Brittany White in January in connection with the grant, Kaiser said, "Generally speaking, we take applications at face value and assume there's buy in from local leaders at the time of application, and that the applicant has kept their colleagues informed throughout the process."
Sanders did not immediately respond to emailed questions about the information contained in the grant application.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
