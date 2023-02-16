NewtonBOC.jpg (copy)
COVINGTON — A federal grant application for a Westside Youth Facility filed by District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders contained erroneous and misleading information.

According to Newton County, the $4 million grant remains “in limbo” while officials await documentation on the grant application. Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes said Thursday the county still has not received a copy of the grant application that was filed by Sanders without county authority. County policy dictates that Banes is the authorized signatory for grant applications. The county also does not have a location for the facility, which is another barrier to receiving the grant.

