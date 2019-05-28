CONYERS – Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. will host The Chairman’s Youth Summer Enrichment Program each day during the week of July 22 to 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at J.P. Carr Community Center, 981 Taylor St. in Conyers. The Chairman’s Youth Summer Enrichment Program is designed specifically for rising Rockdale sixth-grade students who are transitioning from elementary school to middle school.
The program will be highly interactive, stimulating, and will focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). The curriculum is designed to re-energize and refresh each student’s academic focus as they prepare to return to school following their summer break. The program will also highlight the “3 A’s”: Academics, Athletics, and Attitude!
To enhance each participant’s structured learning outcome, the class size will be limited to 25 Rockdale County students. Interested parents can register by going to www.eventbrite.com/e/the-chairmans-youth-summer-enrichment-program-tickets-62309200496 or by typing in “The Chairman’s Youth Summer Enrichment Program” in the search bar on Eventbrite.
Participant selection will be based upon a first-come, first served basis, therefore, interested parents are encouraged to register immediately via the link provided. Lunch will be provided daily for each participant.
The program is offered at no cost to the student.
For more information, you can contact the Chairman’s Executive Assistant Andrea Lee at andrea.lee@rockdalecountyga.gov or at 770-278-7003.