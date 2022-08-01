COVINGTON — A Back to School Bash youthful offender record restriction event will be held Saturday. Aug. 6 at 1182 Washington St., Covington, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Empowering Up Inc., NewRock Legal Society, Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes and the Law Office of Stephanie Lindsey. The event is for convictions in Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties only.
Under Georgia law, anyone convicted of certain non-violent misdemeanor charges while between the ages of 17 to 21 is eligible to petition the courts to have their record restricted.
Those eligible must have been convicted of a nonviolent misdemeanor or a series of misdemeanors arising from a single incident, have been under the age of 21 when convicted, must have successfully completed their sentence, must have had good conduct since conviction, and must have not been charged witha. criminal offense for the last five years, exclusing non-serious traffic offenses.
In order to be screened for filing a record restriction, applicants must bring the following documents to the event:
• Certified copy of the final disposition from the Clerk of Court in the county of conviction (Rockdale, Newton or Walton only)
• A copy of criminal history, which can be obtained at any local police station or sheriff’s office
• Proof of successful completion of sentence from the probation office.
Documents can also be uploaded on The Lindsey Firm website, www.thelindseyfirm.com, under The Firm - Current Community Events tab.
To pre-register and get additional information, emial empoweringupnewton@gmail.com or call the Law Office of Stephanie Lindsey at 404-373-3989.
The following misdemeanor offenses are not eligible for restriction: Driving Under the Influence (DUI); Reckless Driving; Aggressive Driving; Theft (does not include Shoplifting); Child Molestation; Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes; Pimping; Keeping a Place of Prostitution; Pandering by Compulsion; Masturbation for Hire; Giving Massages in a Place used for Lewd Sexual Acts; Sexual Battery; Sexual Assault by Persons with Supervisory or Disciplinary Authority; Sexual Exploitation of Children; Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors; Obscene Telephone Contact with a Minor; Computer Pornography.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
