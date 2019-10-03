1M9A2757.jpg
Newton's Hayden Pearson tossed a five-inning perfect game in Game 1 against Shiloh Tuesday night.

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

NEWTON AT MOUNTAIN VIEW

Newton Rams

Coach: Virginia Tucker-Smith

Region: 8-7A

Seed: No. 3

Mountain View Bears

Coach: Mike Cason

Region: 6-7A

Seed: No. 2

When: TBD

Location: Mountain View High School

