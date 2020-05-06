COVINGTON — Newton County plans to reopen its government offices on June 15, three days after Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order declaring a state of emergency expires.

Commissioners initially discussed reopening on May 18, which would also coincide with the beginning of early voting at the county’s Administration Building. However, after further discussion, commissioners decided to wait the additional four weeks, essentially mirroring the governor’s amended emergency order. Commissioners agreed on reopening on June 13; however, since that date falls on a Saturday, the actual reopening will be on the 15th.

Early voting will still be allowed to begin at the Administration Building on May 18.

As part of the board’s discussion Tuesday night during a teleconference meeting, District 3 Commissioner Nancy Schulz said the number of county workers over the age of 65 or who may be in a high-risk category for COVID-19, should be considered when deciding when to bring employees back to work.

“When we open back up, we are putting our staff at risk, and that is something we need to strongly consider,” said Schulz.

Gov. Kemp’s amended emergency order lifted the shelter-in-place restriction for most residents, but it continues to apply to those who are over the age of 65 or who are considered high risk or medically fragile. The amended order also allowed non-essential businesses to reopen, as long as they adhere to social distancing requirements, sterilization protocols, and other preventive measures.

Schulz, who co-owns a golf course, said reopening a business under those stipulations brings its own set of challenges.

“When you open back to the public … you, as the manager, have to be on your toes a lot to make sure the social distancing is taking place,” she said. “It’s a lot more labor intensive for the managers to make sure that their staff and the public are simultaneously protected. Jobs that may have taken 15 minutes before, now take 30 minutes. You have to add the sanitizing step as well.”

Newton County’s Judicial Center will remain closed for most court functions until June 13. Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton issued an order Monday extending a statewide judicial emergency until that date. Melton’s order limits court operations to critical or “essential.” As an example, essential court functions include such things as the issuance of search and arrest warrants and the granting of domestic abuse restraining orders. However, criminal trials and jury duty have been suspended statewide, and courts are urged to use teleconferencing and videoconferencing where feasible.