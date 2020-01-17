The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Arthur Will Brown, 57, Conyers, battery, false imprisonment.
• Jarvis Jerrod Brown, 31, Green Acres Drive, affixing tint to windows or windshields, disobeying traffic control device, driving while license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, improper lane usage, no seat belts, reckless driving, special plates for commanders of certain vet organizations, speeding - 10-14 over, turning movements.
• Jamie Deanne Callaway, 36, Madison, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, driving without valid license, possession of controlled substance, theft by shoplifting - M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, probation violation.
• Michael David Dale, 50, Mountain View Terrace, Oxford, probation violation.
• William Thomas Evans, 17, Freedom Court, disorderly conduct, public drunk.
• Demekius King Forney, 33, Rock Wood Court, disobeying traffic control device, DUI - alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude police, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jonathan Sterling Goudeau, 22, Sandy Springs, probation violation.
• Weyman Allen Harbin Jr. 50, Conyers, probation violation.
• Rayshawn De’Montre Harris, 19, Kinnett Road, probation violation.
• N’Kayla Michelle Harvey, 21, Wisteria Boulevard, probation violation.
• Christian Anthony Hendricks, 28, Poplar Street, Porterdale, battery.
• Albert Thomas Huff, 32, Mill Pond Road, Newborn, probation violation.
• Jontavis Sherrod Jackson, 31, Collier Street, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call.
• Jonathon Dexter Johnson, 49, Helen Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no tail light (defective equipment), notice of change of address or name, registration and license requirements.
• Chase Daniel Lindsey, 31, Highpoint Forest, probation violation.
• William Scott Mitchell, 44, Morningside Drive, probation violation.
• Malcom Steven Murrell, 24, Thompson, disorderly conduct, loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Abraham Roberts, 26, Snellville, driving while license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude police, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current license plate, reckless driving, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal identity of vehicle.
• Kati Tess Rudd, 38, Jackson, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Robert Lee Saffo, 66, Anderson Road, Porterdale, probation violation.
• Tysha Devalle Smith, 41, homeless, probation violation.
• Trevor Martez Stanley, 27, Blackwell Street, probation violation.
• Shakedria Duy’Andrea Terrell, 26, Pebble Ridge Drive, probation violation.
• Henry Antwon Thomas, 40, E. Country Woods Drive, criminal trespass, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Marino Demetries Tuggle, 28, Wildcat Way, false swearing in connection with subversive actives, leaving scene of accident reckless driving, speeding - 10-14 over, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, parole violation.
• Mark Christopher Tyler, 49, Columbus, probation violation.
• Kyle Stephen Uhler, 30, Harmony Place, probation violation.
• William Christopher Ward, 32, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
• Robert Lewis White, 48, Lakeview Drive, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Alexis Leigh Wilbanks, 31, Stewart Church Road, probation violation.
• Cameron Dante Williams, 31, Myrtle Grove Lane, driving while license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude police, obedience to traffic control devices and traffic regulations, passing on solid yellow line, reckless driving, speeding 10-14 over.
• Bailin Dean Baxter, 18, Flat Shoals Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Vachel Lavon Black, 24, Settlers Grove Road, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Jason Edwards Garner, 40, Ellington Road, Oxford, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Melissa Anne Ivey-Lopez, 50, Loganville, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Zachary Kincaid Macfarlane, 18, Fincher Road, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Michael Albert Martel, 19, Biddeford, Maine, speeding - 45 and over.
• Kevin Scott McCree, 30, Old Monticello Street, disorderly conduct.
• Tiffany E. Nolley, 28, Waterford Road, theft by shoplifting - M (less than $500).
• John Philip Owens, 69, Harold Dobbs Road, public drunk.
• Javarius Cedric Palmer, 22, Winchester Drive, theft by shoplifting.
• Kenneth Ryan Parks, 33, Steve Polk Road, Newborn, theft by shoplifting - M.
• William Washington Pinkney, 43, Locust Grove, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Edgar Pinto, 42, Lakeview Drive, driving without a valid license.
• Christian Adolfo Reyes, 20, Mountain Ridge, driving while license is suspended or revoked, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
• Darius Leroy Rivers-Shipp, 24, Magnolia Heights, affixing tint to windows or windshields, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Tesha Marie Ross, 37, Mt. Tabor Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, no tag lights.
• Rodney Was Saenz, 53, Ga. Highway 213, DUI - alcohol, signals by hand and arm or signal lamps.
• Kimberly Diane Silva, 38, Laurel Woods Lane, Conyers, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, theft by shoplifting - 2nd offense.
• Steven Douglas Smith, 42, North Links Drive, DUI - alcohol, reckless driving.
• Brandi Bennett Ward, 37, Allison Trail, DUI - alcohol, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, improper lane usage.
• John Paul Wilcox, 55, Clearbrook Drive, theft by shoplifting - M, theft by taking.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence
