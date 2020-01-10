The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• David Devante Barber, 28, Conyers, probation violation.
• Anthony Devon Bradley, 24, Valdosta, driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI - multiple substances, improper lane usage, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• David Darnell Brown, 38, Andersonville, Tenn., abandonment of dependent child.
• Kelvonie Isaiah Burney, 18, Decatur, entering auto.
• Dayna Samiah Carter, 23, Augusta, probation violation.
• Cordez Antonio Cole, 27, Broken Branch Court, probation violation.
• Anthony Dominic Cuiffi, 41, County Line Road, exploit/inflict pain to deprive essential services to disabled or elderly person.
• Phillip Wayne Daniel Jr., 40, Brown Bridge Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked, reckless driving.
• Ivey Lamar Elam, 26, Augusta, theft by shoplifting - F.
• Kelli Lorraine Elder, 29, Pine Street, Porterdale, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
• William Cornell Gates, 52, McDonough, probation violation.
• Johnny Lee Gibson, 51, Ga. Highway 162, battery - FV.
• Lisa Renee Gray, 54, Luke Lane, theft by conversion - F.
• Shanteria Denise Harris, 33, Mountain View, kidnapping.
• Sadie Joe Hightower, 35, Washington Street, aggravated assault.
• Randy Nelson Hogan, 53, Monroe, probation violation.
• James Edward Huckeba Jr., 49, Hiram, probation violation.
• Bryan Randall Jenkins, 28, Jackson Road, Porterdale, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
• Dayshawn Leo Johnson, 24, Bramble Bush Trail, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, public drunk, probation violation.
• Gerald Howard Jones, 52, Echols Street, battery - FV, false imprisonment, theft by taking - F, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine, probation violation.
• Marquavius Joshua Massey, 23, Puckett Street, defective equipment, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Alfred Adell McCoy, 42, Milledgeville, probation violation.
• Hector Manuel Mejia Salas, 43, Augusta, driving without valid license.
• Keith Parker, 19, Puckett Street, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and carrying concealed weapon without license, possession of firearm or knife during commission or or attempt to commit certain crimes, theft by receiving stolen property - M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Yahkeim Seagram Parks, 41, Oak View Drive, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent.
• Dejanoi David Rajiv Ramgeet, 22, Walter Way, theft by receiving stolen property (gun).
• Shone Marque Scarebrook, 28, Tara Drive, probation violation.
• Joshua Brandon Scott, 34, Sable Circle, probation violation.
• Horace Rocklin Shelton, 48, Fairmount Road, Conyers, driving while license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, speeding, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Ladarian Dontavious Smith, 20, Hinesville, entering auto, reckless conduct.
• Kimberly Kay Stewart, 31, Heritage Way, probation violation.
• David Leroy Tillman, 49, Ibis Lane, probation violation.
• Kristoffer Don Wallace, 31, Ga. Highway 212, probation violation (2).
• Christopher Sean Weeter, 44, Fairview Drive, Richmond Hill, probation violation.
• Nikova Times Anderson, 3o7, Freeman Court, disorderly conduct, public drunk.
• Butoyi Bagula, 32, Decatur, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Keith Lorenzo Baisden, 39, Blackwell Street, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Rodney O’neal Benton, 46, Cedar Ridge, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine.
• Trimecia Debrantae Boyd, 40, Princeton Way, printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts, etc knowing information is incorrect (2).
• Devonte’ Tyshawn Butler, 18, Saratoga Way, drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Daniel Jay Byron, 51, Clane Drive, simple battery - FV.
• Bryce Armond Cook, 21, Stockbridge, DUI - alcohol, improper stopping on highway
• Nichoas Duane Cook, 31, Ashton Drive, battery - FV, criminal trespass - FV, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Chelsie Leanne Copeland, 27, McDonough, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Janet Leigh Decosse, 19, Pleasant Hill Road, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Melody Corbin Dobbs, 68, Newton Ridge Drive, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Nicholas Tyler Eubanks, 32, Emory Street, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Leeanna Marie Geiger, 37, Monroe, DUI - alcohol (less safe), simple battery against police officer, willful interference with emergency medical professional, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Crystal Chloe Glass, 38, Monroe, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Erin Elizabeth Howlett, 34, Riverbrooke Trail, DUI - alcohol, open container. speeding - 14-24 over.
• Becky Marie Hughey, 38, E. Palmetto Street, Porterdale, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine.
• Clarence Eric Humphrey, 56, Conyers, driving on divided highways crossing median, DUI - alcohol, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, improper lane usage, open container, reckless driving, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway.
• Walter Clifford Jackson, 70, Geiger Street, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine.
• Misty Lee James, 29, Carlton Trail, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Tiffany Latisha Johnson, 35, Lithonia, DUI - alcohol, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, improper lane usage, speeding - 25-34 over.
• Fredy Reynoso Mendez Maunicio, 19, Forest Park, driving without valid license.
• Elijah Omarie McClendon, 17, Emory Way, Oxford, driving without valid license, no seat belts.
• Ledrakeous Dashun Nunn, 28, Windridge Drive, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, speeding - 14-24 over.
• Charles Michael Pritchard, 67, Dixie Trail, DUI - alcohol (less safe), hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return got scene of accident.
• Andre Jamar Royal, 19, Crossbuild Trail, battery - FV, theft by taking - F.
• Jordan Nicole Shull, 28, Ga. Highway 81, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Daniel Lashon Slaton, 23, Wildcat Creek, defective equipment CMV, driving without headlights in the dark, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Mark Douglas Smith, 55, Access Road, criminal trespass - FV.
• Tony Lamar Staples, 35, Jackson, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Aviance Veona Janee Stephens, 39, Valley View Drive, disorderly conduct, public drunk.
• Ronald Oneal Stephens, 54, Washington Street, disorderly conduct.
• Beau Brian Stewart, 43, Taunton Road, possession of methamphetamine.
• Keith Alphonso Williams, 48, Winnstead Place, battery - FV.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.