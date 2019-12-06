The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Brandon Amir Arnold, 18, Lithonia, burglary - 2nd degree - F.
• Delbert Kent Boyd, 36, English Elm Court, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
• Kendrick Cortez Brinson, 30, Athens, forgery - 4th degree - M, theft by taking - M.
• Marcus Anthony Burks, 40, Lithonia, driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol.
• Jamie Deanne Callaway, 36, Madison, probation violation.
• Richard Blake Chatham, 30, Monroe, burglary - 1st degree - F, loitering or prowling.
• Mark Dewayne Digby, 40, Monticello, probation violation.
• Thomas Jay Draughon, 29, Tucker, theft by taking - F.
• Dashanay Deltrice Griffin, 18, Lithonia, reckless conduct.
• Edward Allen Hair, 27, Stockbridge, probation violation.
• Morgan Ashley Hall, 21, Fieldcrest Walk, simple battery - FV.
• Anthony Lennox Jeff, 40, Poplar Hill Road, probation violation.
• Anthony Thenes Johnson, 55, Gum Tree Trail, battery - FV, cruelty to children - 2nd degree - F.
• Demarcus Lekell King, 22, Blackwell Street, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, probation violation (2).
• Jay Charles Waylon Lollar, 44, Alamo, Tenn., probation violation.
• Jonathan Dale Long, 37, Winder, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of Schedule III & IV controlled substance (xanax), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, signals by hand and arm or signal lamps, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Daniel Marcos Luna, 22, Lakeview Drive, probation violation (2).
• Cassandra Denise McClyde, 33, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Demario Antoine Morgan, 32, Cecelia Street, receipt, possession of transport of firearm by convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Charles Domoinic Moye, 42, Jackson, criminal trespass - FV, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, simple assault - FV, terroristic threats and acts - F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Lloyd Maurice Muskelly, 39, Crestfield Circle, probation violation.
• Jonathan Spencer Parrish, 27, Griffin, forgery - 3rd degree - F.
• Willie Earl Payden, 40, Conyers, probation violation.
• Alexis Morgan Proffitt, 23, Social Circle, battery - FV.
• Love Faith Hope Robinson, 19, Wellington Ridge Drive, simple battery - FV.
• Anton Lorenzo Russell, 38, Cowan Road, probation violation.
• Tiphanie Dawn Sager, 27, Lehigh Acres, Fla., entering auto - F, financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft.
• Michael Lewis Thomas, 53, Hilltop Drive, Newborn, probation violation.
• Calvin Lamar Williamson, 48, Macon, identity theft fraud when possession identity information concerning a person - F.
• Richard Bunkley Jr., 51, Trotter Court, destroy, remove, conceal, encumber, transfer, deal with property subject to security, etc.
• Lori Elizabeth Byrd, 35, Echo Drive, driving without valid license, no proof of insurance.
• Marquise Deshawn Edwards, 29, Magnolia Street, Porterdale, driving while license is suspended or revoke, speeding - 25-34 over.
• Anthony Alexander Ellis, 27, Monroe, driving while license is suspended or revoked, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance.
• Hector Omar Espinoza Gutierrez, 35, Myrtle Beach, S.C., failure to yield right-of-way, driving without a valid license.
• Fred Douglas Forest, 24, Kirkland Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding - 14-24 over.
• John Frances Gudaitis, 59, Forest Park, disorderly conduct.
• Keywanna Nicole Horton, 36, West Street, driving while license is suspended or revoked, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance.
• Robin Patrice Huntley, 60, Chanterelle Drive, no tag lights.
• Damontae Deangelo Ivey, 26, Ga. Highway 162, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M (2), terroristic threats and acts.
• Ayinde Taji James, 19, Conyers, DUI - alcohol, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, speeding - 25-34 over.
• Darrell Antwan Johnson, 33, Lamar Lane, criminal trespass - FV, simple battery - FV.
• Marcus Tyrek Johnson, 21, Oak Side Drive, Stone Mountain, theft of service - M.
• Filiberto Lopez Lopez, 36, Conyers, driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol, improper stopping on highway, open container.
• Charlie Wilson Moore, 34, Lithonia, disorderly conduct.
• Evan Richard Newby, 38, Snellville, drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Timothy Sky Postlethwait, 27, Monticello, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no seat belts.
• Wilbert Joseph Rassau, 45, Harvard Drive, DUI - alcohol.
• Brittany Nichole Reid, 29, Cross Creek Road, battery - FV.
• Christopher Virgil Scott, 23, Avery Street, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol.
• Amanda Ruth Sullivan, 44, Covington, destroy, remove, conceal, encumber, transfer, Deal with property subject to security interest, DUI - alcohol, improper left turn.
• Chadwick Artez Tate, 36, Sims Road, driving while license, suspended or revoked, speeding - 10-14 over.
• Steven Scott Taylor, 40, McDonough, homicide by vehicle in 2nd degree - misdemeanor, passing on solid yellow line, vehicle to drive on right side of roadway.
• Suzen Heather Watson, 35, Old Atlanta Highway, driving without headlights in the dark, driving while license suspended or revoked.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence