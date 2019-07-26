The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
Ashantia Diane Anderson, 31, Atlanta, interference with custody.
Hughson Emmanuel Arnold, 42, Shadow Brook Trace, terroristic threats and acts — F.
Rodriquez O’neal Benton. 22. Morris Drive, probation violation.
Rachel Lydia Brannen, 40, Jesup, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Gregory Daniel Burrell, 42, Hartsook Drive, probation violation.
Morgan Elizabeth Campbell, 19, Grayson, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, unlawful possession 20 oz. or less of low THC oil.
Lippu Ching, 46, Stewart Glen Drive, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree — FV.
Carl Shane Cox, 47, Conyers, child support default.
Angelo Dlarenta Cunningham, 36, Lakeside Trail, parole violation.
Michael David Donahue, 28, Mooresville, N.C., probation violation.
Charles Anthony Furlow, 38, Locust Grove, probation violation.
Dillon Kain Heck, 26, Conyers, interference with custody — M, kidnapping.
Destiny Lee Hewell, 17, Woodfield Road, aggravated assault — FV.
Noah Austin Hyde, 26, Loganville, probation violation.
Antonio Deandre Jackson, 28, W. Palmetto Street, Porterdale, criminal trespass — FV, simple battery — FV.
Joshua Daniel Jackson, 36, Gainesville, probation violation.
Chase Alan Jacobs, 20, Henderson Mill Road, probation violation.
David Andrew Johnson, 36, Deep Step Road, defective equipment, driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI — alcohol (less safe), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Joseph Wayne Little, 29, Gum Creek Road, Oxford, driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI — alcohol, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
Ryan Michael Long, 30, Turner Lake Circle, forgery — 1st degree, forgery — 2nd degree — F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Jaray Harvin Mack, 27, Links Drive, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, speeding — 14-24 over, unlawful possession 20 o z. or less of low THC oil.
Jerome Lafayette Martin, 35, Dixie Road, theft by taking — M, probation violation.
Mary Elizabeth Martin, 22, homeless, Loganville, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (acid), possession of Schedule I controlled substance (heroin), possession of a Schedule i or II controlled substance with intent to distribute (2), possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Mark Matthew Mathis, 54, Conyers, probation violation.
Korey Nicholas Mauldin, 26, Crowell Road, Porterdale, criminal trespass.
Tracy Lynn McKoon, 45, Rocky Plains Road, probation violation.
David Allan Nash, 31, Monticello, probation violation.
Jason Douglas Patrick, 36, Flowery Branch, public drunk.
Jacob Cody Pickens, 18, Moss Road, terroristic threats and acts — M.
Roderick Kason Prince, 30, Oak Hill Road, drugs not in original container, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (acid), possession of Schedule I controlled substance (heroin), possession of a Schedule i or II controlled substance with intent to distribute (2), possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Milton Rudolph Randall, 45, no address given, Covington, public drunk.
Garrett Sharoid Richards, 48, Loganville, probation violation.
Casey Rhodes Sealy, 29, Pine View Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked, probation violation.
Megan Tenay Shell, 25, Victoria Boulevard, Oxford, aggravated battery, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, theft by taking — F.
James Monroe Sizelove, 50, Ga. Highway 142, criminal trespass.
Elijah Jordan Smith, 23, Stone Mountain, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance.
Simon Peter Smith, 26, Jackson, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree.
Terry Lewis Stanley, 53, Whitehead, battery.
Kortavious Zhamarrae Thomas, 21, Closer Drive, armed robbery.
Julio Oscar Vega, 27, Hapeville, probation violation.
Montel Charles Wallace, 30, Brunswick Court, probation violation.
Margaret Marie Watkins, 33, homeless, probation violation.
Claude Arthur Weeks, 56, Ga. Highway 20, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
Paul Edward West, 49, Old Ga. Highway 138, Oxford, probation violation.
Erastus Whitlock Jr., 35, Monroe, probation violation.
Marcus Manquez Wright, 28, Conyers, identity theft when using/possessing identity information concerning a person — F, theft by shoplifting — M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, financial transaction fraud, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
Timothy James Wright, 54, Almon Road, public drunk, public indecency, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Leslie Vaughn Anglin, 57, Cumming, burglary — F.
Ricco Cortez Bailey, 29, Sterling Lakes Drive, battery.
James Marques Blackwell, 32, Plum Orchard, driving without valid license.
Cyntressa Korrina Chandler, 24, Duncan Road, Oxford, theft by shoplifting — M.
Nicole Lynn Clouse, 33, Snellville, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Oswaldo Esteva Jr., 19, Hill Circle, driving without valid license, speeding — 10-14 over.
Rodney Auston Fielding, 34, Madison, simple battery — FV.
Holly Dawn Franklin, 28, Riverbend Drive, DUI — alcohol, operation of vehicle without current license plate, speeding, 10-13 over.
Latoya Nicole Freeman, 41, Fayetteville, driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding — 15-24 over.
Mykecia Haq-Anderson, 24, Conyers, disorderly conduct, theft by shoplifting — M.
Gregory Blake Hawkins, 31, Christopher Court, Newborn, theft by shoplifting — M.
Charlie Antonio Howard, 42, West Street, defective equipment, driving without valid license.
Chase Alan Jacobs, 20, Henderson Mill Road, DUI — alcohol, no seat belts.
Devon Antticus Jones, 27, Long Drive, theft by shoplifting.
Zachary Thomas Ledbetter, 20, Broughton Road, Newborn, theft by shoplifting — M.
Alexis Nicole Lowe, 24, Conyers, theft by shoplifting — M.
Oscar McMullen, 26, Austell, theft by shoplifting — M.
Kathleen Marie O’Toole, 25, Monroe, loitering and prowling.
Jamal Ali Patton, 20, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting — F.
Andrew Otto Peacock, 17, Channing Cope Road, contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor, statutory rape (victim is 14 but less than 16; offender is 18 or younger).
Jayla Brianna Sellars, 20, Zelina Court, theft by shoplifting — M.
Megan Jenay Shell, 25, Claremont Drive, aggravated battery, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, theft by taking.
Gia Gena-Ravon Short, 25, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting — M.
Darius Antonio Stodghill, 24, Gum Tree Court, criminal trespass — FV.
Kenneth Ray Watson II, 23, Dacula, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (THC oil), purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, speeding — 14-24 over.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence