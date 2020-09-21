COVINGTON — A Morehouse College professor will work with Newton County to obtain grants to fund the preservation of a slave cemetery at Gaither’s at Myrtle Creek Farm.

Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to seek placement of the cemetery on the National Registry of Historic Cemeteries in order to preserve the legacy and history of those buried there.

Commissioners plan to work with Dr. Karcheik Sims-Alvarado, an assistant professor of Africana studies at Morehouse and CEO of Preserve Black Atlanta, to obtain grants for the project.

Sims-Alvarado said she has been interested for some time in the history and preservation of the cemetery, which is overgrown with trees and shrubs.

“This property really spoke to me,” she said. “I was actually introduced to it by the former commission chairman, Keith Ellis. He brought me to Gaither Plantation … we walked deep into the woods and he said there is a slave cemetery out here and the only thing that serves as markers is rocks.”

Sims-Alvarado said she has worked as the principal investigator on other grant applications through the National Parks Foundation and would be pleased to work with the county on this one, calling it a “historical gem.”

“I know what it can do regarding healing a community,” she said. “We are at a crossroads right now in this country …and I know (historic) sites can serve as a place of healing and education.”

Sims-Alvarado said there are many narratives that could be developed for educational purposes at the cemetery.

“I keep thinking about those individuals in the ground who never had anybody call their name,” she said. “Can you imagine dying and nobody calling your name for 150 years? I can’t even imagine it.”

District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards, in whose district Myrtle Creek Farm is located, made the motion to approve the resolution.

“I was raised in that area,” he said, adding that he visited the cemetery last fall.

“It’s a transformative experience to stand there and realize you are standing among slaves and what that represents in your mind and how that translates back to what you think of that time. … I’m willing to work with you in any way I can to do what you think is best down there to preserve that place,” he said.

Gaither’s at Myrtle Creek Farm is located in southern Newton County just off Henderson Mill Road. The property encompasses a 175-acre county-owned site, which is home to a historic 1850s-era farmhouse and several historic outbuildings, along with a modern pavilion. In addition to the slave cemetery there is a Gaither family cemetery.