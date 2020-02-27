COVINGTON — “There is reason for concern for us; this is the time for preparation.”
That was the advice offered by Newton County Emergency Management Agency Director Jody Nolan to area government, public safety and utility provider representatives in a presentation Thursday on the potential for a COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, pandemic.
Nolan said local EMA officials are working with state partners to put plans in place to address a potential outbreak of COVID-19. Nolan said the federal government has fast-tracked development of a vaccine for COVID-19. In addition, he said some antivirals already developed for diseases such as the flu are showing promise in treating COVID-19. He noted that development of a vaccine is probably 12 to 18 months away, which is likely the same timeframe it would take for a pandemic to develop, if it does.
If there is a widespread outbreak, Nolan said the Department of Public Health and the East Metro Health District already have Points of Dispensing — or PODs — in place to get medications or vaccinations to large numbers of people efficiently and quickly.
Nolan said "closed" PODs are in place for certain defined groups of residents and their families — such as city and county government employees, public safety employees and others. He said other closed PODs may be set up by businesses, churches or other organizations for their employees and families by contacting the East Metro Health District.
Plans for an "open" POD in Newton County have also been developed to bring medications to a large number of people at one location, if necessary. Nolan said that, through an agreement with the Newton County School System, Eastside High School would become the point of dispensing. If it is necessary to administer a vaccination by injection, Nolan said the Bypass Road from Ga. Highway 36 to U.S. Highway 278 would become a one-way thoroughfare, and Emergency Management envisions administering the vaccines to people while they are still in their vehicles.
Nolan added that Newton EMA will have a POD training exercise on March 26.
In the meantime, Nolan said people should take the initiative to prepare themselves, their families and their businesses for the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak. He said preparedness guidelines are the same as for other emergency situations and are available at ready.gov.
