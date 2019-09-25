Allowing 35 unanswered points will likely doom any team’s chances of winning a game on Friday nights. That’s what happened to Newton after taking an early 7-0 lead only to watch it turn into a disappointing 42-14 loss at Buford.
Friday night’s loss also showed the Rams what making minor mistakes will do to them against top-ranked programs. A missed opportunity to knot the game at 14-all just before the half on fourth-and-goal mixed with two costly turnovers deep inside their own territory proved too much for the Rams to overcome, but the positives, in spots, remained.
The Rams’ rushing attack impressed against No. 1 Buford. Quincy Cullins started the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown run while Josh Hardeman helped convert multiple third downs on the ground.
Through the air, senior quarterback Neal Howard threw for a season-high 230 yards on 19 of 35 passing with Jerrol Hines catching 12 balls for 112 yards. Diondre Glover also turned in his best offensive performance of the season catching four passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.
While the opportunities were there for the Rams to make it a game against the Wolves, the Rams’ first real struggle of 2019 will prove to be a learning aid for Newton with Westlake looming on the schedule Friday night.