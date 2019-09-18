DSC_4365.jpg
Newton’s Robert Lewis is tied for the team lead with three offensive touchdowns for the Rams.

 Staff Photo: Sydney Chacon

When attempting to describe Newton’s 3-0 start to begin the 2019 season, the word consistent comes to mind.

Out-scoring their opponents 103-13 is a big reason why.

The Rams reached their 3-0 mark last Friday night with a weather-shortened 20-6 victory over Arabia Mountain. Running back Quincy Cullins found the end zone again, as did Jerrol HInes, who returned a punt for a touchdown.

While it wasn’t quite the offensive outburst Rams fans have grown accustomed to this season prior to the game being called, Newton has proven to have a deadly combination of size, speed and overall talent on its offense.

On defense, the Rams allowed only their second touchdown of the 2019 season against Arabia Mountain. Greg Lewis was responsible for a defensive touchdown against Arabia Mountain last Friday night, a unit that has forced several turnovers to begin the season.

While the overall competition has not been stiff for the Rams, their 3-0 start has been very impressive, nonetheless.

