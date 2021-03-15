Newton opens new park on Dinah Pace Circle
Alice Queen
Editor
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Must Read
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
To subscribe to the e-edition, click here.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
To subscribe to the e-edition, click here.
NOW HIRING for full-time OFFICE HELPER Apply in person M-…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
-
tomgahunter said:
Alana Sanders & JC Henderson's spending plans will bankrupt Newton County
Latest News
- Driver hits upwards of 8 people, causing possible fatalities in downtown San Diego, police say
- Billie Eilish won the Grammy she thinks Megan Thee Stallion deserved
- 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' presents the director's dark vision to fans who campaigned for it
- Lizzo is thrilled that Harry Styles won a Grammy
- Public school teacher brings chemistry into his students' kitchens
Most Popular
Articles
- Drugs and weapons seized during early morning search warrant in Rockdale County
- Chipotle joining Starbucks as new tenant at Newton Plaza
- 88 street racers arrested in Clayton County Saturday night
- Newton County Sheriff's investigators searching for black Cadillac SUV possibly involved in drive by shooting
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Newton, Rockdale to resume jury trials in April
- Fleur de Lolly: Bringing a part of Ireland home on St. Patrick’s Day
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- A taste of traditional Irish cooking
- 2-year-old killed after being struck in parking lot at Six Flags Over Georgia, police say
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Permanent daylight saving time or standard time all year round?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
The Georgia House of Representatives and state Senate are at loggerheads over how Georgians should tell time. The House passed legislation last Friday calling for the Peach State to observe daylight saving time all year. That followed action the Senate took the week before to put Georgia on standard time permanently. Which do you prefer?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.