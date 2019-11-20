1M9A7220.jpg
Newton's Ashanti Wright drives to the basket against Fayette County Thursday night. 

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

Ashanti Wright

School: Newton

Newton's Ashanti Wright scored a team-high 14 points in the Rams' dominant 61-39 victory over Fayette County last week. The senior knocked down two first-half three-pointers in the victory. 

