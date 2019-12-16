Ashleigh Norris
School: Newton
Newton's Ashleigh Norris scored 19 points in a loss to Grayson last Tuesday and followed that up with 11 points in a win over Rockdale last Friday.
Sports Editor
A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.
