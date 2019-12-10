Newton's Caleb Byrd
Newton’s Caleb Byrd will play for the Rams for his senior season after spending two years at Rome.

 Special Photo: Dale Zanine

Caleb Byrd

School: Newton

Newton senior Caleb Byrd scored a team-high 21 points in a 61-47 win over South Gwinnett last Friday night. 

