Newton's Caleb Byrd

Caleb Byrd
School: Newton
Newton senior Caleb Byrd scored a team-high 21 points in a 61-47 win over South Gwinnett last Friday night.
Sports Editor
A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.
