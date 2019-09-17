DSC_4240.JPG
Newton’s Jerrol Hines leads the Rams in total yards with 312 in two games to start the season.

 Staff Photo: Sydney Chacon

Jerrol Hines

School: Newton

Last week: Hines returned his first punt for a touchdown last Friday night at Arabia Mountain in a 20-6 victory. Hines leads the Rams in total touchdowns this season.

