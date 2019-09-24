Quincy Cullins
School: Newton
Last week: Newton running back Quincy Cullins scored one touchdown for the Rams and led the team in rushing with 60 yards on 10 carries. Cullins' first-half touchdown cameo on a 17-yard run against Buford.
Sports Editor
A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.
