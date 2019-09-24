Scenes from Buford's 42-14 victory over Newton
Newton’s Quincy Cullins (2) runs against Buford during the game Friday night at Buford.

 Staff Photo: Dale Zanine

Quincy Cullins

School: Newton

Last week: Newton running back Quincy Cullins scored one touchdown for the Rams and led the team in rushing with 60 yards on 10 carries. Cullins' first-half touchdown cameo on a 17-yard run against Buford. 

