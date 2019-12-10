5dce50974984b.image.jpg

Tijunna Freeman

School: Newton

Newton's Tijunna Freeman scored a team-high 17 points in a 46-29 win over South Gwinnett last Friday night. 

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.