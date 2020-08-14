COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Education is expected to give final approval to a fiscal year 2021 general fund budget of $177,493,039 and a millage rate of 19.788 mills.

The board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposed budget Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. The school system has already held three public hearings on the proposed millage rate.

The millage rate is the same as last year; however, because of an increase in the value of taxable property in the county, some property owners will see an increase in their school tax bills.

The total general fund revenue of 177,493,039 is 4.73% less than last year. According to the school system, this decrease is primarily due to a reduction in QBE funding from the state.

Total expenditures are expected to be $191,233,026, which is a decrease of 2.77% from the prior year, mainly due to a decrease in the employer contribution to the Teacher Retirement System and a reclassification of some expendures that will be covered under the federal CARES Act.

The school system expects to use $13.8 million from its fund balance to balance the budget, ending fiscal year 2021 with an ending balance of $27,949,639, compared to a beginning balance this year of $41,689,626.