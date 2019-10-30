Newton’s 30-14 loss at home to Grayson last Friday night wasn’t any different than the Rams' previous two losses on the season against Top 10 ranked teams.
For one half, the Rams were in a heated battle with the state’s No. 4 ranked team, much like they were earlier in the season with No. 1 ranked Buford and No. 9 ranked Archer. But much like how the Rams’ previous two second halves went against the Wolves and Tigers, the Rams were no match for Grayson, who went on to defeat Newton by 16 points.
The Rams did manage to produce several big plays against Grasyon, including a 71-yard catch-and-run from quarterback Neal Howard to wide receiver Nyland Green. Green also added an interception on defense in the defeat.
With loses to Grayson and Archer on the schedule, the Rams now find themselves fighting for a No. 3 seed in Region 8-AAAAAAA with Shiloh. The Generals will play host to Newton Friday night.