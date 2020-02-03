1M9A1190.jpg

Alcovy's Ajoyous Tuggle splits a pair of Discovery defenders on her way to the basket Tuesday night. 

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

TUESDAY

GIRLS

Region 3-AAAAAA First Round

No. 4 Alcovy vs. No. 5 Evans

Location: Evans High School

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Preview: Alcovy will enter its first-round matchup very familiar with its opponent Tuesday night having played Evans last Friday night on senior night.

Playing as the tournament’s No. 4 seed, the Tigers will look to avenge a disappointing 49-48 loss to the Knights, a game the Tigers led for the first three quarters last Friday.

Unlike most, the Tigers will not get the luxury of facing the Knights at a neutral site. Instead, the Tigers will face the Knights at Evans with a playoff berth on the line. The Tigers have not reached the playoffs since the 2014-15 season.

The winner will face No. 1 seed Grovetown in the semifinals Thursday.

