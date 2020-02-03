1M9A6454.jpg
Buy Now

Above: Alcovy’s Oliver Gerard throws down an emphatic dunk against Heritage on Saturday afternoon. Below: Alcovy’s Trevon Howze drives to the basket against Heritage’ Jalen Boston.

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

TUESDAY

BOYS

No. 4 Alcovy vs No. 5 Lakeside

Location: Evans High School

Time: 8 p.m.

Preview: In control of the Region 3-AAAAAA No. 3 seed heading into the final week of the regular season, Alcovy needed a win against either Lakeside last Tuesday or Evans last Friday to secure that seed.

Instead, the Tigers lost both games and find themselves with the region’s No. 4 seed heading into Tuesday’s first round at Evans. As a result, Alcovy will face No. 5 Lakeside with a spot in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs on the line.

The Tigers split their regular-season matchups with the Vikings with both teams earning a win on their home court. Alcovy defeated Lakeside 67-65 on Jan. 10 before losing last week 82-70.

Alcovy will be in search of its first playoff appearance since the 2016-17 season. The winner will face No. 1 seed Grovetown in the tournament’s semifinals on Thursday night.

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.