TUESDAY
BOYS
No. 4 Alcovy vs No. 5 Lakeside
Location: Evans High School
Time: 8 p.m.
Preview: In control of the Region 3-AAAAAA No. 3 seed heading into the final week of the regular season, Alcovy needed a win against either Lakeside last Tuesday or Evans last Friday to secure that seed.
Instead, the Tigers lost both games and find themselves with the region’s No. 4 seed heading into Tuesday’s first round at Evans. As a result, Alcovy will face No. 5 Lakeside with a spot in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs on the line.
The Tigers split their regular-season matchups with the Vikings with both teams earning a win on their home court. Alcovy defeated Lakeside 67-65 on Jan. 10 before losing last week 82-70.
Alcovy will be in search of its first playoff appearance since the 2016-17 season. The winner will face No. 1 seed Grovetown in the tournament’s semifinals on Thursday night.
