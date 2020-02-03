TUESDAY
GIRLS
No. 3 Eastside vs No. 6 Druid Hills
Location: McDonough High School
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Preview: Tied with McDonough at the end of the regular season, Eastside was awarded the Region 4-AAAA No. 3 seed thanks a tiebreaker, setting up a much more favorable first-round matchup for the Eagles Tuesday evening in the first round of the region tournament.
Instead of facing No. 5 North Clayton, who the Eagles split with in the regular season, the Eagles will face No. 6 Druid Hills, who they swept with relative ease in their two meetings this season. The Eagles defeated the Red Devils 52-38 on Dec. 14 and 54-30 on Jan. 10.
The Eagles will be in search of their first trip to the playoffs since the 2013-14 season and the first under head coach Gladys King, who has coached the team for the past five seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.