TUESDAY
BOYS
Region 3-AAAAAA First Round
No. 3 Heritage vs No. 6 Greenbrier
Location: Evans High School
Time: 5 p.m.
Preview: Heritage will face Greenbrier for the second time in four days when the two meet in the first round of the Region 3-AAAAAA tournament Tuesday night at Evans High School. The Patriots earned the region’s No. 3 seed with a win over the Wolfpack and an Alcovy loss to Evans on the final day of the regular season.
A loss for the Patriots last Friday to the Wolfpack would have given them the region’s No. 6 seed and a date with Alcovy in the first round. Instead, the Patriots will face a Wolfpack team that struggled to keep up with Heritage’s starting unit last Friday.
A win over the Wolfpack Tuesday would give the Patriots their sixth straight trip to the Class AAAAAA state playoffs and would set up a semifinals matchup with No. 2 Evans Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.