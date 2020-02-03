5dd4e8a942832.image.jpg

TUESDAY 

GIRLS

Region 4-AAAA First Round

No. 2 Luella vs No. 7 Salem

Location: McDonough High School

Time: 4 p.m.

Preview: Salem ended its regular season 1-13 in Region 4-AAAA play, but was able to avoid facing No. 1 seed Woodward Academy in the first round Tuesday afternoon.

After splitting their regular-season matchups with Hampton, the Seminoles were awarded the tiebreaker, setting up a meeting with No. 2 seed Luella with a chance to pull the upset.

The Seminoles did not fare well against the Lions in the regular season, losing 69-15 on Jan. 3 and 72-28 on Jan. 28. Salem has won just two games this season in head coach ShaLisha Davis’s first year at the helm.

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

