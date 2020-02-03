WEDNESDAY
BOYS
Region 8-AAAAAAA First Round
No. 4 Newton vs No. 5 Rockdale County
Location: Shiloh High School
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Preview: For the second year in a row, a trip to the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs for Newton will run through cross-county rival Rockdale County, the Rams’ first-round matchup Wednesday afternoon in the Region 8-7A tournament at Shiloh.
The No. 4 Rams had their hands full with the No. 5 Bulldogs in both regular season meetings. The Rams managed a close 80-74 win over the Bulldogs on Dec. 13, a game that was tied with less than a minute remaining in regulation. The Rams went on to defeat the Bulldogs 64-58 on Jan. 24, another meeting the Bulldogs held close for four quarters.
A potential upset for the Bulldogs will have to be done without star senior Kevin Sesberry, who was ejected from last Friday night’s loss to Grayson. The ejection will force the Bulldogs’ leading scorer to serve a one-game suspension.
Sesberry scored a career-high 30 points against the Rams in their last meeting.
Newton will be in search of their seventh straight trip to the state playoffs while the Bulldogs will be in search of their first trip since the 2015-16 season. The winner will face No. 1 Grayson in the semifinals Friday night while the loser will end their season.
