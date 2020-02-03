WEDNESDAY
GIRLS
Region 8-AAAAAAA
No. 3 Newton vs No. 6 South Gwinnett
Location: Shiloh High School
Time: 6 p.m.
Preview: Newton found itself one quarter away from securing the Region 8-AAAAAAA No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in Wednesday’s region tournament at Shiloh, but will instead enter as a No. 3 seed after losing to No. 2 Archer 50-46 last Friday night.
The tournament draw for the Rams remains favorable, however. Newton will face No. 6 South Gwinnett Wednesday night, a team they defeated handedly in both regular-season meetings. The Rams defeated the Comets 46-29 on Dec. 6 and 48-29 on Jan. 17.
A win will secure a spot in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs for the Rams and would set up a rematch against Archer in Friday’s semifinals. A win would also give the Rams their 10th consecutive trip to the state playoffs dating back to the 2010-11 season.
