Newton's Ashleigh Norris dribbles the ball against Fayette County
Buy Now

Newton’s Ashleigh Norris is the Fans Choice Girls Basketball Player of the Week.

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

WEDNESDAY

GIRLS

Region 8-AAAAAAA

No. 3 Newton vs No. 6 South Gwinnett

Location: Shiloh High School

Time: 6 p.m.

Preview: Newton found itself one quarter away from securing the Region 8-AAAAAAA No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in Wednesday’s region tournament at Shiloh, but will instead enter as a No. 3 seed after losing to No. 2 Archer 50-46 last Friday night.

The tournament draw for the Rams remains favorable, however. Newton will face No. 6 South Gwinnett Wednesday night, a team they defeated handedly in both regular-season meetings. The Rams defeated the Comets 46-29 on Dec. 6 and 48-29 on Jan. 17.

A win will secure a spot in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs for the Rams and would set up a rematch against Archer in Friday’s semifinals. A win would also give the Rams their 10th consecutive trip to the state playoffs dating back to the 2010-11 season.

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.