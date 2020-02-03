Eastside's Myles Rice drives to the basket against Spalding
Jeremy Davis

MONDAY

BOYS

Region 4-AAAA First Round

No. 4 North Clayton vs No. 5 Eastside

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: McDonough High School

Preview: After losing five out of their last seven Region 4-AAAA games, Eastside finds itself in arguably the tournament’s toughest first-round matchup against No. 9 ranked North Clayton. For the first time this season, the Eagles will enter a game unranked after spending the majority of the season ranked inside the Top 5 in Class AAAA.

Eastside and North Clayton split their two regular-season matchups with both winning on their home court. Eastside defeated North Clayton 80-71 on Dec. 6 while North Clayton defeated Eastside 63-61 on Jan. 17.

Both teams are vying for their first trip to the Class AAAA state playoffs since the 2016-17 season. The winner, in all likelihood, will face the tournament’s No. 1 seed, Woodward Academy in Thursday’s semifinals.

