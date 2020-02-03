MONDAY
BOYS
Region 4-AAAA First Round
No. 4 North Clayton vs No. 5 Eastside
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Location: McDonough High School
Preview: After losing five out of their last seven Region 4-AAAA games, Eastside finds itself in arguably the tournament’s toughest first-round matchup against No. 9 ranked North Clayton. For the first time this season, the Eagles will enter a game unranked after spending the majority of the season ranked inside the Top 5 in Class AAAA.
Eastside and North Clayton split their two regular-season matchups with both winning on their home court. Eastside defeated North Clayton 80-71 on Dec. 6 while North Clayton defeated Eastside 63-61 on Jan. 17.
Both teams are vying for their first trip to the Class AAAA state playoffs since the 2016-17 season. The winner, in all likelihood, will face the tournament’s No. 1 seed, Woodward Academy in Thursday’s semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.