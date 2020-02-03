WEDNESDAY
GIRLS
Region 8-AAAAAAA First Round
No. 4 Rockdale vs No. 5 Shiloh
Location: Shiloh High School
Time: 3 p.m.
Preview: With an opportunity to enter the Region 8-AAAAAAA tournament as the No. 1 seed, Rockdale County will instead enter as the No. 4 seed after ending the regular season with three consecutive region losses.
A victory in any of three would have given the Bulldogs no worse than the region’s No. 2 seed and a first-bye. The Bulldogs’ late-season slide will set up a meeting with No. 5 Shiloh in Wednesday’s first round, a team they swept in the regular season 55-20 and 43-34.
The Bulldogs are in search of their second straight trip to the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs after reaching the Elite Eight one season ago. A win over the Generals would set up a meeting with No. 1 Grayson in the tournament’s semifinals, the only team to hand the Rams a loss in region play this season.
The Bulldogs defeated the Rams 59-55 on Jan. 10 before losing in a close battle 56-52 last Friday night.
