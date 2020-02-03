MONDAY
BOYS
Region 4-AAAA First Round
No. 3 Salem vs. No. 6 Druid Hills
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: McDonough High School
Preview: Salem won the regular-season series against Druid Hills, defeating the Red Devils 61-54 in double overtime on Dec. 3 and 58-55 on Jan. 24. The Seminoles are looking for their third straight trip to the Class AAAA playoffs while the Red Devils are looking to make their fourth straight trip.
The winner will face either No. 2 McDonough or No. 7 Luella in the tournament’s semifinals. The loser will end their season shy of the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.