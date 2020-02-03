1M9A0447.jpg
Salem’s Xavier Eutsey celebrates with teammates after defeating Eastside Saturday night.

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

MONDAY

BOYS

Region 4-AAAA First Round

No. 3 Salem vs. No. 6 Druid Hills

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: McDonough High School

Preview: Salem won the regular-season series against Druid Hills, defeating the Red Devils 61-54 in double overtime on Dec. 3 and 58-55 on Jan. 24. The Seminoles are looking for their third straight trip to the Class AAAA playoffs while the Red Devils are looking to make their fourth straight trip.

The winner will face either No. 2 McDonough or No. 7 Luella in the tournament’s semifinals. The loser will end their season shy of the playoffs.

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

