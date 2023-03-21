NEW YORK — A criminal indictment against Donald Trump could drop soon in the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into the former’s president’s hush money deal with a porn star — after the panel hears from who is likely the final witness.

The grand jury was scheduled to hear testimony from Bob Costello Monday afternoon — a veteran New York City defense lawyer who’s represented former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and right-wing strategist Steve Bannon. He’s appearing as a witness for Trump, a source with direct knowledge who asked to remain anonymous told the New York Daily News.

