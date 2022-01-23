Addison Mullins

Conyers, GA Mr. Addison Wayne Mullins of Conyers, GA passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at the age of 75. Mr. Mullins is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Carol K. Mullins. He is survived by their blended family of eight children including Cindy Austin of Lawrenceville, Laurie Berry of Gainesville, Mitzi Everett of Madison, Todd Mullins of Conyers, Shanna Lampkin of Gainesville, Jennifer Sorrells of Covington, Shane Quiett of Haiwassee & Robert Mullins of Covington. He was a proud & much loved Pepaw to 29 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Billy Mullins(wife Linda Mullins) of Canton along with their children & other extended family. A viewing for family & friends was held on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Scot Ward Funeral Home, 699 American Legion Road in Conyers, from 12 Noon until 3pm. A private graveside service for family & close friends is being held on January 26th at Penfield Cemetery in Penfield, GA. Wayne was a Veteran of the U.S. Army who served in Vietnam. In addition to spending time with his grandkids, Wayne loved watching sports (GO DAWGS!) and going to the casino! In lieu of flowers, it was Wayne's wish that donations be made in his name to charity, The family has kindly requested donations go to The Gary Sinise Foundation for Military and First Responders.

