Conyers
Albert Williams
"In Loving Memory"
Charles Albert Williams, Sr., 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 surrounded by his four children. Charles graduated from Monroe High School in 1943. Mr. Williams was a proud veteran in WWII. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior as a young teenager and never waivered from his faith. Funeral arrangements were with Tara Garden Chapel, Jonesboro and the funeral was Saturday December 7, 2019. Burial: Green Meadow Memorial Gardens in Conyers, GA.
