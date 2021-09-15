Alfred Carl Al Adams

Conyers, GA Alfred "Al" Carl Adams, 47, of Conyers, passed away Friday, September 11, 2021 at Piedmont Newton Hospital. He was born in Danville, IL to Alfred Theodore Adams and Barbara (Nelson) Snyder.
Al enjoyed collecting and playing guitars and writing music, working on motorcycles, collecting old cars and working on them. He liked traveling to the mountains and the beach. Al also enjoyed being a jokester and playing pranks on people. He was a devoted husband, son, step-father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
Al is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Deborah (Nation) Adams of Conyers; step-son Joe Clanton, IV of Covington; mother and step-father, Barbara and Randy Snyder of Covington; father, Alfred Theodore Adams of Danville, IL; brother, Mikey Adams of Danville, IL; brothers-in-law and their spouses, Donald and Tiffany Scarbrough of Covington; Jimmy Nation of Madison, Wesley and Barbara Green of Conyers; sisters-in-law, Patricia Young of Conyers, Sheila Nation-Turk of Jacksonville, FL; niece, Payton Scarbrough; along with several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Al will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Sheldon Landy officiating. Interment will follow at Lawnwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, September 24, 2021 from 6pm - 8pm. Guests may send condolences to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services 11405 Brown Bridge Rd. Covington 770-786-7111
This service will be livestreamed through the link below
