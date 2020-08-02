Alfred Mason Heey

Vidalia/McDonough, GA Alfred Mason Huey, age 82, of Vidalia, GA, died on August 1, 2020, at his home after an extended illness surrounded by family. Mr. Huey was a native of Decatur, GA, and lived in McDonough for forty years before moving to Vidalia. He retired from Grand Union Foods after 30 years of service and was preceded in death by his parents, Pleasant and Lois Huey. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Nancy Emmett Huey, a son John (Angela) Huey, a daughter, Nita (Jason) McBride, six grandsons, Kyle, Joshua and Matthew Huey, Nicolas and Nathan McBride, Blake Butler, a great granddaughter, Khiley Lawson, a twin sister, Marie Huey, a sister-in-law, Janice (Steve) Dobbs, two nephews, Stevie and Joey Dobbs, two great nephews, a great-great niece and two loving caregivers, Ruby Terrell and Christina Britland.

Mr. Huey formerly belonged to Union United Methodist Church, Stockbridge, GA, where he was active in the Fellowship Sunday School class, Caring Hearts and Men of the Church. He served as head usher for twenty-five years. He was a current member of Lyons First United Methodist church where he attended the John Durst Sunday School class. His main priorities in life were his wife, family and being a staunch supporter of his grandchildren. He was an avid nature photographer and a collector of antique cameras and model cars. Mason was a pioneer of the grocery industry as we know it today. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves for eight years.

Arrangements: A private family service will be held at the Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home chapel, officiated by Jim Morrow. A graveside service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in Decatur, GA on Wednesday at 2:00 officiated by Jimmy Hood.

Pallbearers will be Nicolas McBride, Kyle Huey, Joshua Huey, Matthew Huey, Nathan McBride, Stevie Dobbs and Joey Dobbs.

Contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at michaeljfox.org or PO Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, to Union United Methodist Church 4600 Hwy 138 Stockbridge, GA 30281, or to Lyons First Methodist Church, PO Box 71 Lyons, GA 30436.

Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia is charge of arrangements.

