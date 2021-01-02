Conyers, GA Alice Faye Knight, age 72 of Conyers, died Saturday, January 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Alice Crumbley; brothers, Pete Crumbley, Harold 'Buck' Crumbley, Larry Crumbley; and sister, Shirley Dalton. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Tommy Knight; daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Andy Holcombe, Rhonda and Mark Whiten; grandchildren, Kevin and Stephanie Holcombe, Katie and Brent Dickson, Rylan Whiten, Brayden Holcombe; great-grandchildren, Zoe Holcombe, Mackenzie Holcombe, Grant Dickson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Mrs. Knight was a graduate of the Class of '66 from Rockdale County High School. She was a member of Community Church of Praise in Stockbridge where she and her family were very active. She and her husband were Santa and Mrs. Claus and loved the Christmas season. She also enjoyed reading. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. Ken Smith officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Alice Knight to the Community Church of Praise, 3851 Union Church Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, we are committed to taking care of our customers and their guests that we serve. In following Rockdale County Ordinances we ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services inside our facility to please bring and wear a mask while in the building, and to practice social distancing. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
Conyers, 30012 HOUSE FOR RENT Furn. 2 BR/1BA house near O…
$650
COVINGTON, 30014 APARTMENT FOR RENT (Singles Only) Alcovy…
-
Dan Turner said:Thanks for borrowing a CNN article that actually bore some semblance of responsible journalism.The other side of the story is about a bible th…
-
LongtimeRez said:I could not for the life of me understand why someone who wasn't an engineer was put in charge of stormwater. We have a public relations depar…
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Criminal records expungement expansion in Georgia takes effect Jan. 1
- Arkansas State Patrol investigating murder of Conyers woman found on highway
- Newton County sells reservoir land to previous owner
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pushes back at criticism from Trump over election
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Suspect arrested in murder of Conyers woman in Arkansas
- Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' dies of Covid-19 complications at 82
- DeKalb County murder suspect arrested in Conyers
- Rockdale Board of Elections reverses decision to reduce precincts
- World's Longest Yard Sale covers six states, including Georgia
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: How will you vote in the Senate Runoff elections?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.