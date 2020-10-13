Conyers, GA Alice M Mobley age 91, of Conyers, GA, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, J R Mobley; son Gene Mobley; parents, William and Madeline Pittman. She is survived by her granddaughter, Christina Yarberry (Michael), great grandson, Coile Yarberry; daughter-in-law Debbie Mobley; sisters, Joan Anglin and Brenda Mcelhannon (Sam); sisters-in-law, Carolyn Pittman and Barbara Pittman; as well as a host nieces and nephews. Alice was born in Monroe, GA., on March 7, 1929, was one of fourteen children. She was a manager at Butler Shoe Corp for 40 years. She was a devoted Grammy and friend to many. A memorial service will be held to honor the life of Alice M. Mobley on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Corinth Christian Church at 11:00 AM with Minister Don Hardison officiating. Corinth Christian church is located at 1635 Hwy 81, Loganville, GA 30052. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Atlanta Humane Society, https://atlantahumane.org, in memory of Alice M. Mobley. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
