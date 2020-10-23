Conyers, GA Allen Bruce Hines, age 77 of Conyers, died Friday, October 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Mary Hines. He is survived by his wife, Rena Amelia Hines; son and daughter-in-law, Richard L. and Tamara Hines; granddaughter, Faith Young; sister and brother-in-law, Melanie and Howard Allums. Allen was married to the love of his life, for what would be 45 years in May. He attended Georgia State University and later in life became a Vice President with Bank South. After parting from Bank South, he became a consultant with Fiserv. Allen loved the game of golf and also loved reading. A private memorial service was held. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

