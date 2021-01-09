Allen Thompson

McDonough, GA Allen Thompson, age 67, of McDonough died January 9, 2021. Born in Atlanta, Georgia to J.P. and Jeannette Thompson, he grew up in Lithonia and was a graduate of Lithonia High School, Class of 1971. Allen worked for the Atlanta Gas Light Company as a foreman in the Pressure Control Department and retired after 38 years of service. He was an excellent woodworker, cooked the best ribs in town every 4th of July, enjoyed fishing, and hunting. Allen was generous with his time, gladly taking others to appointments, and helping others repair things around their house. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Perry Thompson and Jeannette Batchelor Thompson; and his uncle, Jack Batchelor. Surviving are his sisters, Sherry Barron of McDonough and Susan Durden and her husband, Jeffrey, of Monroe; nieces and nephews, Shelley Morriss, Amanda Barcus and her husband, Paul, Blake Rogers and his wife, Sandra, and Brooke Durden; great nieces and nephews, Hannah Carmichael, William Carmichael, Hayden Barcus, Connolly Barcus, Bennett Barcus, Gannon Barcus, and Landon Rogers. A graveside service will be held 2:30 pm, Thursday, January 14, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Jeffrey Durden officiating.

